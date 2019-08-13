This Limited-Edition Mustang GT Will Honor Ford’s Le Mans Wins at Monterey Car Week

Fifty years after Ford completed a now-legendary run of dominance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Brown Lee Performance is paying tribute to the feat with a limited-edition Gulf Heritage Mustang. Featuring the same storied livery as the GT40s that were victorious in 1968 and 1969, the muscle car also features a staggering, track-ready 808 horsepower.

Set to debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, the Nashville, Tennessee-area dealership’s heavily upgraded 2020 Mustang GT is a fitting way to honor one of the greatest accomplishments in racing history. With its iconic sky blue and orange Gulf Oil paint job and supercharged engine specs its a car that lives up to its famed inspiration.

While the gorgeous exterior is the first thing one notices about the Gulf Heritage Mustang, its upgraded engine is just as exciting. Brown Lee has outfitted the car with a powerhouse 5.0-liter supercharged V8, capable of producing 677 pound-feet of torque and the 808 ponies that’ll push the car to 60 mph in just under 3.5 seconds. The speedster also features an upgraded performance suspension, along with carbon-fiber front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and wicker bill spoiler. Available as a coupe or convertible, prospective owners also have their choice of a 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission.

“We are incredibly proud to have this opportunity to honor the Ford and Gulf racing legacy in such a special build,” said Brock Patterson, the dealer’s global specialty vehicle manager. “The Gulf Heritage Edition Mustang pays homage to the accomplishments of the Ford and Gulf racing teams from 50 years ago, on all levels.”

The Mustang won’t be the only limited-edition muscle car on display at Monterey Car Week. Roush will be there showing their one-off bespoke Stage 3 Mustang that will also feature the legendary Gulf livery. But unlike that one-of-a-kind muscle car, Brown Lee’s is actually available to purchase. Limited to just 119 units globally, the car is available for $139,995.

Check out more images of the car below: