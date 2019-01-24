Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
This $110,000 Lincoln Continental with Suicide Doors Sold Out in 48 Hours

All 80 units are spoken for and the lucky new owners will be notified next month.

Limited run of 80 units, honoring Continental’s 80th anniversary, will be produced for the 2019 model year, each personalized with a unique badge Eric Perry

Bad news for anyone who saw the new Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition last month and thought, “Look at those incredible suicide doors. I must own one.” Ford Motor Company announced that the 2019 model was completely sold out, with the Detroit Free Press noting that all 80 units were snapped up within 48 hours of the vehicle’s debut.

A marketing director at Lincoln told the Detroit Free Press, “Our first two calls came from New York and the West Coast, each wanted to be first. One customer was one of these people who could have whatever they wanted, and he wanted to match the Lincoln with his aircraft.” (Makes you wonder which aircraft that discerning gentleman is attempting to pair his forthcoming Lincoln with?)

Lincoln Continental Coachdoors

Lincoln Continental Coachdoors  Eric Perry

That unit cap was derived from the fact that it’s the company’s 80th birthday, and Ford MoCo’s been busy sifting through scores of applications to select the right folks—no insight is known about the selection process—and those who made the grade will be informed of their good fortune sometime in February. Delivery is slated for the summer.

Lincoln Continental Coachdoors

Lincoln Continental Coachdoors  Eric Perry

The Limited Edition Conti will be produced in conjunction with Boston-based coach-builder Cabot, who will oversee stretching the wheelbase and putting in the iconic suicide doors. Under the hood, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 400 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of twist.

80th Anniversary Lincoln Continental  Eric Perry

Missed the boat? Fret not. Due to the overwhelming demand, Lincoln promises another limited run of vehicles in 2020, with more details to come soon.

 

