With Lincoln’s Hospitality Program, You’ll Long to Shelter in Place

While seated in a 30-way adjustable massage chair, you feel the kneading and rhythmic pressure undulate throughout the length of your spine while melodic strains emanate from a 28-speaker audio system. Suddenly, gentle chimes from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra signal your attention. While this could describe a sybaritic respite at any destination spa worth its bath salt, it just as easily applies to a road trip in some of the latest in Lincoln’s model line.

Sure, all high-end automakers offer similar on-board amenities; they have to. Now more than ever, as all of us still navigate through the pandemic and the uncertainty of social interaction, the car remains a fortress of solitude second only to the home.

“For Lincoln, the theme and the place that we’re curating for the consumer is their sanctuary,” mentioned actor Matthew McConaughey, a spokesman for the brand, during a virtual preview of the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus, held last year via Zoom. According to McConaughey, the concept extends to “how it’s still a sanctuary outside the vehicle.”

Finding creative ways to fuel brand awareness away from the car has become de rigueur for an automotive market that struggles to differentiate itself with design. To combat this, some manufacturers are dabbling in the hospitality industry. Hyundai’s more high-brow sub-brand has just opened Genesis House in New York City, and McLaren’s multipurpose atelier in Paris—opened in 2020—doubles as a lounge and art gallery.

Lincoln, however, is not trying to reinvent the wheel but has opted instead to collaborate with a host of exclusive hotels and wellness partners throughout the US, developing specialty travel experiences for its customer base. It’s a road Lexus has also embarked on. For Lincoln, these travel pairings are an attempt to take its Quiet Flight ethos when it comes to drive dynamics, and expand it beyond the cabin.

Hospitality providers that have signed on include Miami’s Delano South Beach, the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Park City, Utah; and the Mondrian LA, SLS Beverly Hills and the Rosewood in Southern California . . . just to name a few. Many of the affiliated locations have Lincoln models available for use, often as the “official house car,” and give owners reduced rates through the brand’s Access Rewards loyalty system. These offerings can also be found and booked through the Lincoln Way app.

“It’s a way to have people think about Lincoln differently, more about where it’s going,” says Eric Peterson, the automaker’s communications manager, adding that it “also affords an opportunity for us to be a platform to have a moment, whether it’s at the Dream Hotel in Nashville, or something at Rosewood. If we’re already there and have a footprint, then it’s a natural extension.” When it comes to selecting partners, Peterson notes: “We don’t want to be everywhere, just the places where our clients are today, or future ones might be. We want to be in the right areas where we can dial it up and also bring a little bit of Lincoln to people who haven’t been exposed to it before.”

For that latter category, I think of my 90-year-old father who, in 1959, emigrated to the US from the southern tip of India, a region where “car culture” was as foreign a concept as Bollywood in Texas at the time. Yet once Stateside, it didn’t take him long to equate affluence with the Lincoln Continental, an automobile that I doubt he had a chance to even sit in. His son, however, is now piloting a Lincoln Corsair up the SoCal coast to the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara, my hometown, to sample the recently opened, 16-acre beachfront resort’s Lincoln Rejuvenation Package. For my dad, it would be a sign, no matter how erroneous, that I’ve finally made it.

The Michigan-based marque has teamed with the property to offer the Lincoln community a customized two-night stay with a pair of 60-minute spa treatments and allotted food and beverage credit. At the entrance sits the new Aviator and Navigator on display, while other examples are on hand to chauffeur guests to Coast Village Road in tony Montecito for shopping and exploration. It’s a whirlwind weekend of leisure, where the only deadline is leaving the cabana-fringed pool in time for a deep-tissue massage, and the biggest decision is between dinner reservations at the Revere Room in the main Manor House or Caruso’s on the beach. And awaiting in the guest suite are heath and skincare indulgences from Gwyneth Paltrow’s product line Goop, also a partner.

While such curated pampering, whether from Lincoln or any of its competition, grants current owners further vindication in their choice of transportation, it’s unreasonable to expect those unfamiliar with the badge to buy in, at least not immediately. But that’s not the intent. Pulling away from the Rosewood, I’ll now associate Lincoln and its model line with that baronial retreat, an indelible perception. Sure, what Peterson refers to as the “power of sanctuary” is a marketing tagline, but touché.

