The 25 Greatest Supercars of the Last 100 Years (and Beyond)

Admittedly, the exercise of selecting the top high-performance automobiles is a daunting task that’s as subjective as the concept of a soul mate. What revs the engine of one person may evoke an idle response in another. Nevertheless, we think we’ve found the automotive dream machines found in the fantasies of most gearheads.

Many of these models were “accessible” when new, but some have become stratospherically expensive today. A few are simply “unobtanium,” while some are within reach of mortals. All, however, are desirable collectibles, and each offers a thrilling experience behind the wheel in its own way.

Listed chronologically, the first year of manufacture is indicated in most cases. In a few instances, a later, preferred iteration, reflects drivetrain improvements, as with the Jaguar E-Type, Lamborghini Miura and Shelby Cobra for example. But enough spoilers—enjoy the ride.