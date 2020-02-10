Quantcast
Tank Utility Vehicle? Watch the Muddtrax MTX-C Drive Through Snow and Deep Water

What the vehicle lacks in speed it more than makes up for in versatility.

There are off-road vehicles and then there is the LiteTrax Muddtrax MTX-C. The company’s latest tank-like utility vehicle won’t just let you drive over anything in your way; it can also cut through snow and water.

The vehicle is powered by pair of 18-inch tracks, which means that no matter what terrain you find yourself in the MTX-C is more than game for the challenge. What’s more, those tracks are also equipped with 1.5-inch paddles that allow the vehicle to zip right through even a few feet of water.

“With Muddtrax being a four-season machine, you can drive it year-round in the snow, mud water, dirt, grass and over obstacles,” the company claims in a promotional video.“ Muddtrax in its adventurous nature tackles swamps, marsh and muskeg, as well as steep, difficult terrain with ease.”

But the MTX-C versatility is due to more than just its rugged tracks. The vehicle also has a 16-inch ground clearance, a dynamic suspension system that maximizes traction and a fully integrated, sealed aluminum chassis that allows it to float on water. There are four engine options—three diesel, one gas-powered—each of which can reach a top speed of 18 mph in high gear and 10 mph in low. The vehicle also comes in either a two- or four-seat configuration.

The LiteTrax Muddtrax MTX-C

The LiteTrax Muddtrax MTX-C  LiteTrax

The Utah-based company offers customers plenty of options with which to personalize their MTX-C, from a detachable hard top to a heater that helps you drive through the snow.

LiteTrax hasn’t yet made pricing information for the MTX-C public. But if you’re interested in a vehicle that can drive over, well, anything, the company urges you to reach out for a quote.

