These New Luxury Solar-Powered Trailers Let You Live Off-Grid and Recharge Your EV

If you’re looking to really unplug from 2020, Living Vehicle’s latest line of luxury trailers packs an industry-leading power setup that allows you to live off-grid longer.

The three new 2021 models were designed in partnership with Volta Power Systems and feature the highest capacity lithium-ion system available in a high-end camper to date, as well as solar panels to boot. Each trailer offers up to 3,080 watts of solar power and 47,600 watt-hours of energy storage. By leveraging the energy storage, redundant generation and water conservation technology, the trailers can support high-power amenities, like air-conditioning and appliances, for days or weeks on end. (You can determine the exact off-grid time here.)

In short, the trailers will give you all the power you need for longer trips and they’ll even juice up your Cybertruck while they’re at it. Each camper can charge electric vehicles at rates of up to 44 miles per charge-hour using the 240-volt exportable power.

“Many of our customers have down-payments on electric trucks, like Tesla’s Cybertruck or the Rivian, which require access to reliable charging for long-term off-grid use,” Matthew Hofmann, co-founder and lead designer, said in a press release. “With the ability to export high-voltage power from the Volta system, Living Vehicle models will be able to quickly and sustainably charge these tow vehicles or companion cars using stored energy.”

Of course, the trio retains the upscale style for which Living Vehicle is renowned. The exterior resembles a modernized Airstream while the interior is more akin to a luxury condo than your typical RV. Campers feature a well-appointed kitchenette complete with a dishwasher, fridge and dining area, along with a bed, wardrobe, washer/dryer and air conditioning throughout. They can also be tweaked to include an office if you want to take full advantage of working remotely.

The announcement comes as more and more Americans look for creative ways to escape the Covid-19 pandemic (and/or 2020) and satiate their wanderlust. Self-sufficient RVs have skyrocketed in demand and are being snapped up on the second-hand market. Living Vehicle is vying to meet these demands with even more freedom—and power.

“With the continued disruption of Covid-19, advanced energy is helping us reimagine what’s possible for adventure, safety, and everyday life,” said Jack Johnson, founder and CEO of Volta Power Systems. “More than any other trailer on the market, Living Vehicle uses the Volta system to its fullest capability, creating an off-grid experience never before possible.”

The Living Vehicle 2021 luxury trailers start at $229,995 and are available for order this month. Deliveries are slated for early 2021.

Check out more photos below and a video tour below: