This New Solar-Powered Luxury Travel Trailer Makes Its Own Drinking Water From the Air

Living Vehicle’s latest electric trailer takes “self-sufficient” to a whole new level.

The 2023 model is equipped with a groundbreaking new system that can produce drinking water from thin air. The team at LV says no other mobile home or trailer currently on the market offers this innovative feature.

Developed by Watergen, the atmospheric water generator draws in air, filters out any dust and dirt, then sends the clean air through a heating and cooling process. This causes condensation, and, voilà, water is created. The main unit is seamlessly integrated into the top of the vehicle and connects to a faucet inside. The trailer is also equipped with an oversized water tank to store the good stuff.

Up until now, travelers have been limited by how much water their trailer’s tank could store. It is a necessity, after all. Since the new Living Vehicle has an endless supply of H20, though, travelers can live off-grid for as long as they please.

Furthermore, the new addition is billed as LV’s most powerful trailer to date. It is loaded with solar panels that generate more green power than most traditional homes, according to the California-based company. The solar energy runs all the onboard equipment and amenities, which means you may never have to plug into a campsite again.

Inside, LV says the trailer is more akin to a luxury apartment than a regular camper. You can expect luxe furnishings throughout, along with a gourmet kitchen, a home theater and a spa-like bathroom. As for accommodation, there is a queen-sized bed in the primary bedroom and another fold-out queen in the living area. If you need more space, the Euro Loft option includes a full-size bunk that automatically lowers from the ceiling when needed to increase the capacity from four to six.

The trailer is also equipped with a mobile office, or Creative Studio as LV calls it, which is fitted with all of Apple’s latest tech. This allows you to work while on the road or in the campground.

“Our vision for Living Vehicle is to support the best possible life, literally creating the very resources we as humans need—completely free from the grid,” LV cofounder Matthew Hofmann said in a statement.

Now that’s a trailer we can get behind.

