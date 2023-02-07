Loki’s New Expedition Vehicle Is a Luxe Camper Built for Rugged Off-Road Adventures

Loki Expeditions is going back to its roots.

The camper maker got its start converting shipping containers into living spaces and now it’s turning them into expedition vehicles, according to HiConsumption. The shop just launched the Discovery Series, which is one of its most rugged and luxurious builds yet.

The Discovery Series isn’t exactly a shipping container on wheels, but it’s close. Each build pairs a medium-duty truck chassis—the renders on the website depict a Peterbilt Model 220—with a rectangular cabin that measures either 16 or 20 feet in length. The vehicle is then outfitted with all manner of off-roading gear, including aluminum brush guards, utility LED lights, cargo boxes and an onboard air compressor. The vehicle also comes equipped with a 360-degree camera so you can reverse and change lanes with confidence.

Inside the Loki Expedition Discovery Series Loki Expedition

Shipping containers aren’t something that most people associate with luxury, but Loki has really dressed up the interior of the Discovery Series. The décor is clean, modern and well-lit thanks to large double-glass windows, a skylight and dimmable recessed lighting fixtures. It also comes packed with all the amenities you’ll need for a weekend getaway or a much longer road trip. This includes a kitchenette with an induction cooktop and large fridge, an entertainment area with a large U-shaped leather banquet, a wet bath with a cassette toilet and a dedicated bedroom big enough for a queen-sized bed. The space is also large enough to sleep up to six adults—two in the bedroom, four in the living space—and features ample storage throughout.

Keeping the entire vehicle and its many features running is a 2000-Ah lithium power bank and 1,520 watts of solar power. A 1,000-watt inverter and charger are also included if you want to keep things running outside the vehicle, too. There’s also a 140-gallon fresh water tank, 60-gallon grey water tank, on-demand water pump and UV purifier. Rounding things out is four-season insulation, heated floors and a hybrid diesel heater to make sure everyone stays warm even during the depths of winter.

The bedroom and bathroom Loki Expedition

Intrigued? Loki is taking reservations for production slots now through its website. You’ll have to inquire about pricing information, but a $5,000 deposit is all that’s required to reserve your dream expedition vehicle now.