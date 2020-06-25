Lordstown’s Hotly Anticipated All-Electric Pickup Debuts Today—See the Livestream Here

Today’s the day, gents. Lordstown Motor’s hotly anticipated all-electric Endurance pickup truck will finally be revealed after a good six months of buzz. And it’s happening now.

The company’s CEO Steve Burns will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, government officials, partners and staff for the premiere event, which is being livestreamed via YouTube, starting 12 pm ET.

Ahead of the reveal, Lordstown shared a new set of teaser images, and the traditional four-cab has been prepped, preened and polished for center stage. It features a modern front end, closed-off front fascia, slim headlamps and simple lines to appeal to traditionalists. It looks to be colored in a striking metallic hue.

Under the hood, the battery-powered engine will deliver 600 horses to push the pickup to 80 mph at top speed. The truck is estimated to have a towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and a range of more than 250 miles. Lordstown has also previously stated that the pickup will be the first production vehicle to utilize a 4-wheel-drive hub-motor system. This design decreases the number of moving parts to reduce breakdowns, as well as running and maintenance costs. The all-wheel brute is also said to have a low center of gravity and good ground clearance.

At first, Lordstown’s goal to deliver the pickup in the fourth quarter of 2020 seemed a little over ambitious, but the completion of the prototype and today’s unveiling would likely signal that the marque is indeed on track. If all goes well, the Endurance could beat Elon Musk’s Cybertruck to market by a few months (it’s set to debut in late 2021).

For the epic undertaking, Lordstown assembled an automotive dream team, including the founder of Workhorse and Lordstown Steve Burns, ex-Tesla manufacturing chief Rich Schmidt, as well as former senior executives from General Motors, Volkswagen, and Karma. The marque is also sourcing electric motors from the Workhorse Group in the hopes of speeding up production time.

Of course, a prototype and a full-fledged, road-ready pickup are two very different things. But, if you’re a believer, Lordstown is now taking $100 deposits. The Endurance is priced at $52,500, before tax credits.

Check out more shots of the pickup below: