20 Long-Lost Ferraris Were Hidden in a Barn for Decades. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

There are barn finds and then there is the “Lost & Found Collection.”

RM Sotheby’s is set to auction off a stunning selection of 20 Ferraris that were almost lost to time, during this year’s Monterey Car Week festivities. The assortment includes race cars that have circled some of the world’s finest race tracks, as well as an exceedingly rare coupé once owned by a king.

The Prancing Horses in question have basically spent the last three-plus decades completely hidden away from view, according to the auction house. The only time they’ve been exposed to sunlight was in 2004 when the barn they had been stored in Florida collapsed because of Hurricane Charley and they had to be transported to a warehouse in Speedway, Indiana, which is where they’ve been ever since. Their existence has been a secret to all but a select group of collectors, but now the entire collection will go up for grabs once and for all.

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Speciale by Pinin Farina RM Sotheby’s

You can easily make the case that any Ferrari is special, but that’s especially true of the cars set to be auctioned off in August. Still, there are four standout lots that caught our eye. First, is the 1956 250 GT Coupe Speciale by Pinin Farina (expected to sell for between $1.7 million and $2.3 million), which is one of just four examples with Superamerica-style coachwork built that year and was initially owned by King Mohamed V of Morocco. Up next is the first “long-nose” 1965 275 GTB/6C Alloy by Scaglietti ($2 million to $2.5 million) which participated in the 1966 Targa Florio. Then there’s the gorgeous Ferrari 512 BB Competizione ($1.8 million to $2.8 million) that looks almost identical to when it raced in that year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. Finally, there’s the crumpled carcas of a 1954 500 Mondial Spider Series I by Pinin Farina ($1.2 million to $1.6 million) which is still expected to draw major interest because of its extensive racing history.

Those four may be the headline lots, but there are plenty of other cars for Ferrari lovers. There’s something for every kind of collector, whether you’re drawn towards spritely roadsters (the 1965 275 GTS by Pininfarina) or angular curios (1977 400 Automatic) or more modern supercars (the 1991 Testarossa).

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pininfarina RM Sotheby’s

“This represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for enthusiasts to acquire these iconic Ferraris, some of which have participated in renowned races,” RM Sotheby’s CEO Rob Myers said in a statement. “Most of these lost Ferraris remain untouched, preserving their purity and original condition since the day they were acquired—a true embodiment of the ‘barn find’ concept.”

The Lost & Found Collection is set to hit the block during RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale which will run from Thursday, August 17, to Saturday, August 19. Each car is being offered without reserve, so there may be a bargain to be had, but don’t get it twisted. We expect quite a few of the lots to hammer down for seven figures.

Click here for more photos of the Lost & Found Collection Ferraris.