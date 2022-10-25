Lotus’s New 905 HP All-Electric SUV Might Make Your Hypercar Jealous

Lotus’s eagerly anticipated electric SUV will come in multiple flavors.

The British marque announced on Tuesday that three versions of the Eletre will be available when it goes on sale in 2024. Each model delivers the kind of performance enthusiasts expect from the brand, but the range-topping variant sounds like it will be a genuine “hyper-SUV.”

The first two versions are the standard Eletre and Eletre S. They feature a dual-motor powertrain—one motor on the front axle, one on the back—that’s capable of producing a combined 603 hp and 524 ft lbs of torque. Both EVs will be able to sprint from zero-to-62 mph in 4.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 160 mph. The difference between the two models? the Eletre S comes with a host of premium add-ons such as privacy glass, adjustable ambient lighting, air quality system, 23-speaker KEF Reference Audio sound system and an active rear spoiler.

Lotus

The standout variant is clearly the Eletre R. It swaps out the rear motor from the standard model for one that’s twice as potent, pushing output to a breathtaking 905 horses and 726 ft lbs of twist. Even more intriguing than the added power is its two-speed gearbox. Battery powered-vehicles don’t need a transmission, but, as Car and Driver points out, we’ve seen the feature used to great effect on a performance-oriented EV like the Taycan 4S and Turbo. Thanks to this setup, the Eletre R can sprint from zero-to-62 mph in under three seconds (2.95 to be precise) and reach a top speed of 165 mph.

Regardless of what model you opt for, the powertrain will get its juice from a 112.0-kWh battery pack. It gives the Eletre and Eletre S will a range of 373 miles, while the Eletre R will have a range of 304 miles, according to the brand. It should be noted that both these estimates were reached using Europe’s somewhat optimistic WLTP testing criteria, so prepare for the EPA ranges to be lower. All three versions will be compatible with rapid chargers that allow you to go from 10 to 80 percent battery capacity in just 20 minutes. The Eletre will also come with lidar technology that Lotus says will allow for “more advanced levels” of autonomous driving when the time comes.

Lotus

We’ll have to wait until closer to release for US pricing, but Lotus revealed how much its first SUV will cost when it launches in its home country. The Eletre will start at £89,500 (about $102,745), the Eletre S at £104,500 ($119,964) and the Eletre R at £120,000 ($137,758) when it goes on sale in the UK.