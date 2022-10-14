Lotus’s New Ultra-Limited Evija Pays Tribute to Emerson Fittipaldi Using Recycled Aluminum From His F1-Winning Racer

Lotus is using its all-electric Evija hypercar to honor a Formula 1 legend.

The British marque has just unveiled the Evija Fittipaldi, a special edition of its boundary-pushing EV meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1972 F1 driver’s championship. The ultra-exclusive model features a throwback livery as well as recycled aluminum from the driver’s Type 72 race car.

The Brazilian was racing for the Lotus-Ford team when he won his first F1 World Championship of Drivers title that season. The Brazilian won five of the 12 races held that year, finishing on the podium at an additional three. Just as noteworthy as his performance on the track was his age. Fittipaldi was just 25, making him the youngest champion in the sport’s history at the time, a distinction he’d hold for 25 more years.

Lotus Evija Fittipaldi Lotus

Appropriately, the special Evija wears the same livery as Fittipaldi’s Type 72 car did that season, only without the giant John Player Special branding. The EV’s aerodynamic body is finished in a base of gloss black, with gold piping and accents on the wheels. It also has decals celebrating the championship and each of the driver’s first-place finishes from that season on the rear wing. The black and gold color scheme carries over the vehicle’s futuristic interior. The pedals are finished in gold, and the driver’s signature has been stitched into the dashboard in the same color.

The most impressive detail is almost certainly the car’s rotary dial on the floating central instrument panel. It’s an element most people don’t pay much attention to, but the dial is made from recycled aluminum taken from one of the driver’s Type 72 race cars. That’s right, part of the original vehicle made it into the EV.

The rotary dial is made from recycled aluminum from Fittipaldi’s Type 72 race car Lotus

The rest of the Evija appears to have been left untouched, but that’s a good thing as far as we’re concerned. Lotus’s first EV is a true technical marvel, powered by a quad-motor drivetrain capable of producing an absolutely monstrous 1,972 horses and 1,254 ft lbs of twist. Thanks to all that power, the car has a sub-three-seconds zero-to-62 mph time and a top speed of more than 200 mph.

Lotus will produce just eight examples of the Evija Fittipaldi, which is the number of Type 72 race cars that were built. Unfortunately, the entire production run is already sold out. No price was announced, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it costs more than the standard Evija’s more than $2 million sticker price. We also won’t be shocked if one or more of the EVs eventually makes its way to auction.

