Lucid’s New At-Home EV Charge Station Doubles Charging Speed

Lucid just made it easier to keep your EV’s battery fully charged when you’re at home.

The Southern California-based EV maker has just unveiled the new Connected Home Charging Station. The device, which can be installed in a garage or driveway, doesn’t just offer a small improvement over the charging cables that currently come with the Air—it’s twice as fast.

Let’s just get this out of the way: the Connected Home Charging Station can’t keep up with a commercial DC fast charger, which can add up to 300 miles of range to the company’s EV in just over 20 minutes. That said, it’s almost certainly more effective than whatever at-home charging solution Lucid owners are currently using. It offers 19.2-kW Level 2 charging—which just so happens to be the maximum amount currently supported by the Air—allowing you to add 80 miles of range per hour it’s connected to your EV. The Air’s bundled cable, which can be mounted to a wall and used as an at-home charger, only offers 9.6-kW charging, which, under optimal circumstances, will only add 40 miles of range per hour.

The Lucid Air equipped with the Cargo Capsule Lucid

Combine the device’s speed with the Air’s industry-leading range, and Lucid customers can look forward to spending a lot less time topping up their battery at public charging stations (which is good since the nation’s charging infrastructure can barely keep up with demand as is). The Connected Home Charging Station also offers bi-directional charging—which could be very useful during a power outage—and can receive updates over WiFi. It costs just $1,200, which is $110 less than Ford’s own at-home EV charger.

The Connected Home Charging Station is just one of a group of new Air accessories that launched this week, according to CNET Roadshow. Lucid is also now selling a roof-mounted Cargo Capsule ($2,000), an aluminum roof rack ($500) and weatherproof mats ($250) for anyone looking to spruce up the company’s EV.

Interested in the charging station or any of the other accessories? Lucid is taking orders for each item now through its web store, with deliveries expected to begin before the end of the year. What better way for Air owners to start the year?