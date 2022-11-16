Lucid’s Is Making an All-Electric, 3-Row SUV That Promises ‘Supercar Levels’ of Performance

Lucid is preparing for something different.

The California-based EV maker behind the Air has just shared new images of its second model, the Gravity SUV. The company also offered up some intriguing hints of what to expect from the vehicle when it launches in 2024.

We’ve known the Gravity was coming since the fall of 2020, but this is the best look we’ve had so far. These are teaser images, so there are no full views of the vehicles, but they help fill in some of the blanks. It’s clear from pictures that several design cues from the Air will carry over, including the front fascia’s razor-thin lamps and horizontal vents, as well as the same taillights in the rear. The three-row cabin looks mighty spacious and all but guarantees that an even bigger version of the sedan’s Glass Canopy roof will be available.

Inside the Lucid Gravity SUV Lucid Group

Even more exciting is Lucid’s promise that the Gravity will offer “supercar performance.” No powertrain details have been revealed yet, but that makes it sound like there will be multiple electric motors and an output in the neighborhood of 1,000 hp, if not higher. Who wouldn’t want an SUV with the upcoming Air Sapphire’s new tri-motor, 1,200 hp powertrain?

The brand also said that the SUV—which will be available in either a two- or three-row configuration, with room for up to seven—will have more range than “any other EV on the market,” with the exception of the Air. The second longest-range EV after the 520-mile sedan is the Tesla Model S, which can travel up to 405 miles between charges. That means Lucid is aiming north of that.

Lucid Group

“Gravity builds upon everything we have achieved thus far, driving further advancements of our in-house technology to create a luxury performance SUV like none other,” CEO Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. “Just as Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, so too will Gravity impact the world of luxury SUVs, setting new benchmarks across the board.”

You’re in for a wait if you want to get behind the wheel of the Gravity, though. Deliveries of the SUV aren’t scheduled to begin until sometime in 2024. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait quite that long to see the vehicle in all its glory. It will be unveiled next year, with the order books opening up soon after.