Is Lucid Making an SUV? An Eagle-Eyed Twitter User May Have Just Given Us a First Look

We’re still a few weeks away from the official public debut of Lucid’s first vehicle, the Air, but it looks like the EV maker already has something new and exciting up its sleeve. Photos posted online late last week by an eagle-eyed enthusiast suggest that the company also has an SUV on the way.

The pictures, which were posted to Twitter and the Lucid Owners message board (via Electrek), offer up a first glance at the all-electric SUV. And while the startup hasn’t hidden that it was working on one, these images suggest its much closer to production than anyone could have imagined.

In the photos, which were first posted by Twitter user Coast Redwoods, a prototype of the SUV can be seen parked on the side of the road during what looks to be a photo or video shoot for the Air. Though the picture quality isn’t ideal, you can see that the bigger vehicle shares the sedan’s sleek design language. It also looks as if the SUV will be a mid-sized vehicle and not a smaller crossover like we’ve seen from other EV makers.

"My iPhone 10 zoom isn't clear enough to show how beautiful these Lucid cars are," wrote Coast Redwoods. "I'd buy one now!

Coast Redwoods wrote: "I was just drive through Pescadero and came across a Lucid shoot. They blocked off the road with CHP for the Lucid Air & Lucid SUV"

When reached for comment by Robb Report, a representative for Lucid would not comment on the photos, but instead teased an upcoming announcement. “Although I can’t comment on these images, we will share the full Lucid story at our Dream Ahead event on September 9,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Whether the company will announce its first SUV at the September press event is an open question. Regardless, it seems pretty safe to say that the Air’s debut will still garner plenty of attention. That’s because it comes on the back of Lucid’s announcement that the Air will be the first production EV with a range over 500 miles, which breaks the current record held by the Tesla Model S Performance by 115 miles. Last week, Lucid revealed that the sedan was able to go 517 miles on a single charge during an independent test that sought to replicate EPA testing standards.