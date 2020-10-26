Ludacris Is Really, Really Excited About His New Mercedes Maybach SUV

It’s no secret that Ludacris has a penchant for collectible cars. His garage already showcases the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and more. Now, the rapper is adding a new Merc to the family.

The hip-hop artist and actor, whose given name is Christopher Brian Bridges, took to Instagram over the weekend to show off his shiny new 2021 Mercedes Maybach GLS600 SUV, which hasn’t even arrived in dealerships yet. Luda posted two snaps with the two-tone rarity and captioned them with a cheeky rhetorical question, “Is there such a thing as having too many cars?” Of course not, Luda.

The 43-year-old then posted a follow-up video to demonstrate the car’s insane air suspension. As the ride bounces rhythmically, the rapper shouts excitedly from the driver’s seat, “Woo! That’s the car doin’ that!” Indeed it is: The GLS 600 features E-Active Body Control and can scan the road ahead to adjust the suspension in preparation for bumps. It automatically raises and lowers for easy entry and can bounce on command if you want to bop like Luda.

The new GLS 600 is the German automaker’s first entry into the crossover segment, and it’s all about luxury. Inside, there’s soft Nappa leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats that have massage functionality, ambient lighting, as well as heated and cooled cupholders. Drivers can choose between two different setups in the rear—a bench or two seats—and can opt to include a refrigerator that has a special spot for champagne bottles. Ludacris, fittingly, went for the bubbly and the four-seat variant.

The crossover is fitted with twin 12.3-inch touchscreens for the instruments and infotainment, along with a high-end Burmester 3-D surround sound system to hopefully blast rapper’s 2001 club hit, “Move B***h.” This song recently gained a whole new meaning when activists recited the jam at police during the Black Lives Matter protests in June.

“Some songs last a couple of years, some songs can last a decade or two, and we’re working on two decades with this song, and it’s still just as relevant, if not more relevant, today than it was when I first put it out,” Ludacris told Robb Report in August.

Luda’s newest baby will be able to drive fast and furiously, too. The SUV sports a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that can reportedly deliver 550 horses, 538 ft-lbs of torque, and get the car from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. The engine is supplemented by a 48-volt hybrid system that gives a little extra boost.

With a starting price of $161,550, the GLS 600 is the most expensive vehicle Mercedes currently offers and the priciest American-made SUV on sale today. It’s likely that Ludacris forked out a little extra for a bespoke model, too. But judging by his Instagram posts, it was worth every penny.

The 2021 Mercedes Maybach GLS600 SUV is due to officially arrive at dealers later in 2020. Check out more photos of the car below: