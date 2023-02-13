This Ultra-Rare 1961 Bentley Continental Is Now a 395 HP EV

Lunaz Design continues to deliver on its promise to electrify the world’s finest classic automobiles.

The British electro-conversion specialists have just unveiled their latest build, a 1961 Bentley S2 Continental. The beautiful coupé is one of just four examples that survive to this day, leading Lunaz to call it the rarest classic car converted to fully electric power.

The S2 Continental dates back to an era when select independent coachbuilders were still producing luxury car bodies on “rolling chassis” supplied by Bentley, according to Lunaz. This particular example was meant to be a four-door saloon, but its original owner had a change of heart at the last second and opted for a coupé instead. It’s unclear who currently owns the car or how they acquired it, but what is clear is that they wanted it turned into an EV.

Inside the Lunaz Design 1961 Bentley S2 Continental Lunaz Design/Facebook

To do so, Lunaz completely tore the vehicle down and then rebuilt it to today’s standards. The biggest change, of course, was swapping out its factory 6.2-lier “L Series” V-8 for one of the shop’s proprietary modular electric powertrains, which includes high-grade Tier 1 OEM battery cells and motors. The zero-emission setup produces 395 hp, 530 ft lbs of torque and is potent enough that the vehicle can now sprint from zero-to-62 mph in 6.2 seconds. It was also equipped with a driver-adjustable coil-spring suspension with a lever arm damper, as well as fully repainted and reupholstered.

“In its new guise, [the electrified S2 Continental is] the rarest vehicle ever to be converted to fully electric propulsion, and the most exclusive project we’ve ever undertaken at Lunaz Design: it’s literally one of a kind,” founder David Lorenz said in a statement. “This car is also a further demonstration of our proven upcycling process and technologies, developed entirely in-house at our Silverstone facility, which are fast becoming the de facto gold standard for electrification projects involving the world’s most prestigious marques.”

Lunaz Design/Facebook

Unsurprisingly, Lunaz isn’t saying how much the S2 Continental conversion cost. Considering the rarity of the base vehicle, though, we’d expect that it cost its owner quite a bit. The shop’s most common build, the classic Range Rover, starts at £245,000 (or about $297,000), and we wouldn’t be surprised if the electric Bentley cost exponentially more.