This New All-Electric Range Rover Restomod Open-Top Will Make You Wish It Was Still Summer

The coldest months of the calendar may be on the horizon, but Lunaz is already focused on next summer.

The UK-based restoration shop has just unveiled a new open-top Range Rover build called the Country that was inspired by a similar 4×4 from the James Bond film, Octopussy, according to Motor1.com. And just like all of the company’s other builds, it’s fully electric.

We’ve seen a number of Range Rover electromods over the years, but the Country might be the most visually striking of the bunch. It’s just like any other two-door Range Rover with one big exception—aside from the windshield there’s nothing above the doorline. It’s a completely open-top vehicle, with no cover for the driver or their passengers. That may sound like something that wouldn’t work, but the build, which is finished in Maya Blue with simple black trim, looks fantastic.

Inside the Lunaz Country Range Rover electromod Lunaz

The interior is just as alluring. The front is equipped with two Maya Blue seats accented with two thin white stripes. The dashboard is fairly spartan, only broken up by a Mocca Walnut center console topped by a six-inch touchscreen display. The real highlight is the back, though. The vehicle’s bed has a distinct maritime feel, with two Maya Blue benches running along the sides and waterproof Mocca Walnut flooring.

There are plenty of modifications you won’t be able to see, too. The SUV has been equipped with a fully electric powertrain that sends 360 hp and 450 ft lbs of torque to all four wheels. It has also received a full suspension overhaul and been fitted with six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes with a regenerative function to help keep your battery juiced.

Lunaz Town Range Rover electromod Lunaz

If your tastes run a little more traditional, Lunaz also unveiled a long-wheelbase build called the Town (yes, the pair is called the Town and Country). It’s a classic land rover Range Rover with fully enclosed seating, but it looks sharp thanks to its two-tone coral-and-gloss black paint job. It may not be as fun as its smaller, open-top sibling, but it’s another option for those in the market for an electrified 4×4.

Looking to add something similar to your collection? These builds are already spoken for, but you can order something similar through the Lunaz website. The electrified Range Rovers start at £245,000 (about $286,000), with deliveries expected to begin during the second quarter of next year—just in time for summer.