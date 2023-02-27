Someone Finally Made a Custom G-Wagen With Suicide Doors

Not many people would look at the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and see room for improvement. Mansory, though, recognized an opportunity to have some fun.

The German custom shop has just unveiled its latest head-turning build, the Gronos Coupé EVO C. The resulting vehicle is an even more striking G-Wagen equipped with a single pair of suicide doors in addition to the brand’s usual assortment of unnecessary (but exciting) goodies.

Mercedes used to make a two-door G-Class, but stopped doing so in the mid-aughts. Because of this, the Gronos Coupé EVO C has been heavily modified. To get the shape just right, Mansory stripped the chassis down completely, removed all four of the standard doors, shifted the B-pillar rearward to make room for the new set and moved the hinges back a pillar. All the door-opening mechanisms had to be repositioned in order to open in the opposite direction as well. That’s an awful lot of work, but the result is one of the most absurd G-Wagens you can buy new today.

Mansory Gronos Coupé EVO C Mansory

Mansory could have easily stopped there, of course, but that’s not the shop’s way. Additional modifications include a widebody kit with multiple carbon-fiber elements, a vented hood, roof-mounted LED lights, a rear spoiler and a set of 24-inch tires. The example Mansory has up on its website is finished in a unique coat of “Fludium paint chrome atmosphere,” but we imagine other hues are available

The interior has been reworked, too. The front seats now fold forward, so that passengers can easily enter the back row. The rear bench has also been replaced by two seats separated by a large center console. Quilted leather, gold trim and special badging abound to give the cabin that classic Mansory feel.

Inside the Gronos Coupé EVO C Mansory

Underneath the hood, you’ll find a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that’s been tuned so that it now produces 900 hp and 855 ft lbs of torque. There’s no mention of the transmission, but every G-Wagen released since 2018 has been equipped with a nine-speed automatic that sends power to all four wheels. Mansory says its beastly off-roader can sprint from zero-to-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph.

Mansory plans to build just eight examples of the Gronos Coupé EVO C. The shop says it will approach each build with a “one of one” philosophy, so you’ll be able to commission the exact two-door G-Wagen of your dreams. Because of this, though, you’ll have to reach out to the shop yourself for pricing information.

