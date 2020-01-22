Maserati Is Finally Bringing Its Exclusive ‘Rebel’ Trim Package to Its American Cars

Maseratis are about to get a little more exclusive—in the US at least. That’s because a special new Edizione Ribelle trim package will be available across the company’s entire stateside lineup for 2020.

The limited-edition package adds Nero Ribelle Mica black paint, blacked-out chrome exterior detailing and 20-inch dark gray wheels to each of the brand’s vehicles, according to a press release. And the company is serious about the trim option being limited, as only 100 examples of the Ghibli S Q4 sedan (pictured above), 100 examples of the Levante S SUV, and 25 examples of the Quattroporte S Q4 luxury car will be available with it.

If a slick, all-black vehicle sounds a bit severe to you, fret not, because the Edizione Ribelle package features just enough flashes of colors to break things up. In addition to striking red brake calibers, the car’s interior is also coated in a sumptuous, two-tone red and black leather.

“The name ‘Ribelle’ means rebel in Italian and pays homage to the rebel nature of Maserati as the choice for consumers who want to stand out from the crowd and not blend into the sea of sameness,” Al Gardner, CEO of Maserati North America, said in the release. “These distinctive vehicles showcase the high level of Italian design and craftsmanship that Maserati is known for.”

In addition to the Edizione Ribelle package, Maserati also announced that it has bumped up the standard features of its GranSport trim. Cars outfitted with the trim now include soft-close doors, a heated steering wheel and a wide range of new driver-assistance and safety features, like forward-collision warning with automated emergency braking and a 360-degree exterior camera system.

The marque will also offer a new GT Sport package for its non-GranSport models, according to Car and Driver. The modifications include aggressive front and rear bumper design, piano-black interior trim, colored brake calipers and new wheels to lend your Maserati and even sportier look.

Maserati’s 2020 model year, including these new trim packages, are currently being built and expected to arrive in dealership by the spring. The Edizione Ribelle model of the Ghibli S Q4 will cost $93,285, the Levante S will run $98,485 and the Quattroporte S Q4 will top the group at $120,985.