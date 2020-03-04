Maserati and Zegna’s Limited-Edition Car Collaborations Are Coming to the US

Maserati and Ermengildo Zegna––two titans of Italian design working in different fields––have come together to release their latest collaboration: a limited-edition range of vehicles with Zegna interiors.

The ultra-luxe cars are making their debut this side of the Atlantic having arrived in Maserati’s North American showrooms for the first time. Available in both the 50 Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso sedans and the 50 Levante S GranSport SUVs, the Zegna upgrades primarily focus on artisanal woven leather upholstery known as Pelletessuta. Zegna previously worked with Maserati to introduce the automotive industry’s first silk interiors. Only 100 models of this latest edition will be produced.

The sedans come in a custom exterior paint color called Blu Sofisticato with lush chocolate brown interiors featuring the supple woven leather. Blue brake calipers and bucket seats create a configuration that harkens back to the automaker’s Series 1 first produced in 1963. In contrast, the SUV has a rich bronze paint job and a deep black Pelletessuta interior spliced with Radica wood trim.

Each Pelletessuta interior comes about after a tremendous amount of labor. The Zegna team wanted a material that would be both durable and luxurious for the Maserati upholstery so they began experimenting with fine strips of supple Nappa leather. Rather than use a traditional fabric, they decided to weave these strips together in a manner that resembles the warp and weft of textiles, but considerably more luxe. Maserati is Zegna’s exclusive partner when it comes to developing the finishings.

That kind of craft is well-matched to Maserati, but it represents the same level of care Zegna brings to its lineup of menswear. The label has 110 years of fabricating tailored suits and superb leather goods under its belt—a culmination of knowledge that’s well-suited to elevating the level of luxury in these two vehicles.

See images of the limited-edition sedan below: