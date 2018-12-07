Maserati Dials Up the Sophistication With Limited-Production Versions of Popular Models

The only thing that attracts more attention than a Maserati is a limited edition, fully tricked out Maserati. New for the 2019 model year, the Italian marque has introduced limited production Edizione Nobile versions of its popular Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante models.

Sophistication is the name of the game when it comes to the Edizione Nobile package; the car is clad in a rich deep-sea blue paint called Blu Nobile that is making its debut on the special editions. Sitting at the curb, the car will also make an impression with its 20-inch alloy wheels and matching silver brake calipers. This is a car that doesn’t need to be loud to make a statement.

Inside, all three models have been given sport seats, which is normally a feature that is only included on the brand’s GranSport models. The seats are decked out in Pieno Fiore leather (also found on the Levante Trofeo) and sport a two-tone black and dark tan color scheme. High-gloss Rovere wood is used to trim the cabins of the Ghibli and Quattroporte, while the Levante (find out what we thought of it on the track) has a more utilitarian looking metal net weave trim. Just to be sure the caliber of your ride is not lost on your passenger, the car’s center console is marked with special badging identifying the car as an Edizione Nobile and listing its production number.

On the technological side of things, owners will be able to rock out to the cars’ standard Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound systems. The package also includes the full suite of safety features offered by Maserati’s Level II Autonomy Driver Assistance Package, like blind spot assist, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning, among others.

The Edizione Nobile collection will be limited to 150 total vehicles, 50 of each of the three models. The first examples of the special editions will start appearing in U.S. showrooms this month. The package costs an additional $7,500 on top of the required GranLusso trim level.