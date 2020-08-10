Maserati’s New Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo Are the Marque’s Fastest Sedans Yet

Maserati started off Monday with a bang, unveiling its two fastest sedans in one fell swoop. The Italian marque today added the Ghibli and Quattroporte to the Trofeo family, upgrading each car with a gutsy V8 engine built by Ferrari.

Joining the Levante Trofeo, which was launched in 2018, the new Quattroporte and Ghibli Trofeo are daily drivers with teeth, and pair impressive performance specs with all the practicality and comfort of a luxury sedan. Each speedster sports a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 that can crank out 580 hp and 538 ft lbs of torque. For context, the Quattroporte GTS and Ghibli S deliver 523 and 424 horses, respectively.

That Prancing Horse power gives the dynamic duo a commendable top speed of 203 mph and officially ranks them as the quickest sedans to sport the Trident badge. Since the Ghibli Trofeo is a little lighter, it can hit 62 mph in 4.3 seconds while the Quattroporte Trofeo will do the same in 4.5 seconds. The Levante Trofeo SUV, meanwhile, has a lower max speed of 188 mph but can reach 62 mph in 3.9 seconds.

Aside from power, the Trofeo line is defined by special stylistic touches, like chic “Black Piano” vertical grille bars, carbon fiber accents, new boomerang-like taillights and red trim on the side air vents. The Ghibli Trofeo also received a new aerodynamic hood with dual air ducts for better engine cooling. Both sedans are fitted with 21-inch wheels, while the SUV sports a 22-inch set.

Furthermore, just like the Levante Trofeo, the Trofeo twins promise a sportier driving experience thanks to the Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system and the “Corsa” button, which unleashes all the engine’s power for “more thrilling” performance.

Inside, drivers will enjoy a full-grain leather upholstery complete with specially embossed headrests that spell out the Trofeo name. The upgraded infotainment system now boasts a sizeable 10.1-inch touchscreen with improved resolution and graphics. (It used to be 8.4 inches and still is for the Levante.)

If you like the cut of the Trofeo jib, Maserati expects to kick off sales on the 2021 models later this year with prices still to come. Giddy up, gents, these Italian stallions bring a whole new meaning to the word sedan.

Check out more photos of the cars below: