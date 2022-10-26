Maseratti Shares the First Images of the GranCabrio Roadster and Confirms It Will Get an EV Variant

Maserati’s electric revolution is picking up pace.

The Italian marque just shared the first images of the prototype of its next-generation GranCabrio sports convertible. The brand also announced that the EV version of the roadster will be its most powerful.

As tends to be the case, our first glimpse of the GranCabrio shows it decked out in camouflage. This makes it easy to discern the car’s general shape, but not its finer details. It’s not hard to fill in the blanks, though, as the vehicle is just a convertible version of the recently unveiled GranTurismo. It should look quite similar to the stylish grand tourer, just without a roof. That roof looks like it will be a classic fabric soft-top, most likely featuring an automatic folding mechanism.

The Maserati GranCabrio prototype Maserati

Keen-eyed observers may notice something unusual about the GranCabrio prototype—it has tailpipes. That’s because the first images are of the vehicle’s hybrid variant. But rest assured, each version of the GranCabrio will look nearly identical with the exception of small details like tailpipes and charging ports.

The GranCabrio, like the GranTurismo, will launch in three flavors. This will include two hybrids, the Modena and Trofeo, both of which feature a twin-turbo Nettuno V-6 like that found in the MC20. The most exciting variant, though, will be the battery-powered Folgore. It will feature a tri-motor powertrain, which, in the GranTurismo, is capable of generating a combined 750 hp and 995 ft lbs of torque. The hard-top version of the EV also has all-wheel drive and is capable of accelerating from zero-to-62 mph in 2.7 seconds and hitting a top speed of 199 mph.

Maserati

So, when can we expect to see the GranCabrio in all its glory? If everything goes to plan, Maserati plans to unveil the final production version of the convertible sometime next year. We won’t have to wait much longer to get behind the wheel of the vehicle either, as it’s expected to go on sale in 2024. Expect pricing info closer to that time.