Green Wheels? Matchbox’s New Tesla Roadster Model Is Made From 99% Recycled Materials

Mattel is high-tailing it toward a greener future. The toy behemoth has just rolled out its first Matchbox car to be made from 99 percent recycled materials and certified carbon neutral. Fittingly, the new model is none other than the electric Tesla Roadster.

The pint-sized set of sustainable wheels was launched as part of Mattel’s Drive Toward a Better Future initiative, which will see the 76-year-old company move to a carbon-neutral model by 2030. That means all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging will be made from 100 percent recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic within the next decade.

Furthermore, Matchbox will be placing a greater focus on electric vehicle designs. The first car to usher in this new era will be a die-cast of the new Tesla Roadster. The 1:64 model, which is the spitting image of its battery-powered muse, will be crafted from 99 percent recycled materials, including 62.1 percent recycled zinc, 36.9 percent recycled plastic and 1 percent not-recycled stainless steel.

The mini Roadster sports a white exterior with printed-on headlights and taillights, along with Tesla’s signature “zero emissions” text on the license plate. Elsewhere, the side windows, windshield, rear window and roof panel are finished in transparent plastic while the molded interior sports a yoke-style steering wheel.

To be sure, it seems a perfect match. Matchbox’s new green design aligns with Tesla’s eco-friendly ethos. Plus, the real Roadster, which is expected to come out later this year, will be one helluva electric vehicle if the touted specs are anything to go by. The hotly anticipated two-door will reportedly hit speeds in excess of 250 mph and complete the zero to 60 sprint in just 1.9 seconds.

In addition to Elon Musk’s prized Roadster, Matchbox has created a new five-pack of hybrid and EV die-casts. The company says it will also start incorporating electric car chargers in gas station playsets.

“Since the inception of the modern-day die-cast car nearly 70 years ago, Matchbox has been using design and innovation to connect kids with the real world around them through play,” Roberto Stanichi, global head of vehicles at Mattel, said in a statement. “Matchbox is committing to using 100 percent recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials to do our part in addressing the environmental issues we face today, and empower the next generation of Matchbox fans to help steer us towards a sustainable future.”

The Matchbox Tesla Roadster is expected to launch early next year and could beat the actual four-wheeler to market. Let the race of the Roadsters begin.