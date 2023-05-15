This New All-Electric Camper Van Can Road Trip for 250 Miles on a Single Charge

The electric camper van market has been slow to materialize in the U.S., but you now have another option to consider thanks to Maxwell Vehicles.

The Los Angeles-based company now sells a battery-powered camper conversion called the Vanacea aimed directly at eco-conscious adventurers, according to New Atlas. The EV is able to travel 250 miles on a single charge thanks to a massive battery pack and some solar assistance.

The Vanacea isn’t the first electric van to go on sale in the U.S., but it’s poised to be the most capable currently available. The company has taken the Ram ProMaster, ripped out its ICE power train and replaced it with an all-electric setup that includes the ePro 300 electric motor, which can churn out 300 hp. The front-mounted motor comes connected to either a 74-kWh or 125-kWh battery pack installed beneath the vehicle floor, both of which get some aid from roof-mounted solar panels. The smaller battery delivers an estimated range of 170 miles, while the bigger option allows travelers to drive 250 miles on a single charge.

The Maxwell Vanacea electric camper van Maxwell Vehicles/Twitter

The longer-range battery delivers the best range we’ve seen from an electric camper van available in the U.S. It’s twice that offered by the Ford E-Transit (125 miles) and is on par with the range promised by the upcoming Mercedes-Benz eSprinter (249 miles) and the RV version of the BrightDrop Zevo 600 (250 miles). If that still doesn’t seem like enough, fret not, the solar panels kick in about 8.5 kWh of usable energy per day, which translates to about 20 miles daily. The van is also compatible with 200-kW fast charging, which should allow you to charge up to a drivable range in just 30 minutes.

The front-mounted motor and the battery pack’s location beneath the vehicle chassis serve to maximize the Maxwell camper’s cabin space. You can customize the interior of the van or opt for a layout designed by L.A.-based shop, Nook. The sleek “E.Nook” package includes a convertible double bed/sofa situated behind the front seats, a transforming galley with a hidden induction stove top and a full-width bathroom area accessible from inside and outside the vehicle that includes a shower, dry toilet an storage space. All the appliances, including an integrated climate control system, can be powered by the Vanacea’s battery pack or a 7,800-watt AC inverter.

Inside a Vanacea equipped with the E.Nook interior package Maxwell Vehicles

Maxwell is selling the brand-new Vancea with the E.Nook interior package for $193,000. The ProMaster chassis and electrical powertrain alone are available for $53,000. The company will even convert your pre-existing Promaster camping van into an EV, though you’ll have to inquire with the shop directly for pricing. Either way, long-range electric camping seems to have finally made its way to the US.