This McLaren 720S Got a Makeover Using 3-D-Printed Parts

If anything is worth emulating, it’s gotta be the McLaren 720S. Its sculpted curves and linear flow is the stuff of auto enthusiasts’ dreams and no doubt what prompted 1016 Industries to recreate the speedster from 3D-printed parts.

The Miami-based shop built its name turning out disruptive carbon-fiber riffs on beloved supercars. In fact, this April, it unveiled a 100 percent carbon fiber Lamborghini Huaracán Evo to the delight of Lambo fans everywhere. Now, the company has decided to give the famed British racecar the very same treatment. Well, without the carbon fiber, that is.

The McLaren’s aluminum-paneled body has been recreated using 3-D-printed parts that are made from a proprietary UV cured gel material. The process of designing and incorporating each piece was completed in less than four months. The special Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) manufacturing process that 1016 Industries used to create the complex 3-D parts is an aftermarket industry first. It not only saves substantial time but also ensures complete one-to-one scale accuracy.

“Our focus for this project was exploring how we could employ 3-D printing in the automotive world, and the results creating these McLaren 720S parts are impressive,” 1016 Industries CEO Peter Northrop said in a press release. “The 3-D printing process has not only allowed us to manufacture faster and more efficiently, but we’ve also improved quality.”

Of course, it’s not 1016 Industries’ first time working with the 720S. In December of 2019, the tuner equipped one of the $300,000 supercars with carbon body enhancements and then asked street artist Alec Monopoly to spray paint it for the Art Basel extravaganza in Miami Beach, Fla. The carbon add-ons cost more than $65,000 and with Monopoly’s wildly colored art took the car’s estimated value up to $750,000.

Going forward, 1016 Industries hopes to provide direct printing molds for the McLaren 720S, as well as exotic four-wheelers, “while also potentially manufacturing products directly as 3-D printed parts.” The groundbreaking 3-D-printed ride is scheduled to officially debut later this month. Stay tuned for more details.

Check out more photos below: