McLaren and Castore Unveil a Sportswear Collection Inspired by High-Performance Supercars

What do you get when you cross a supercar with sportswear? McLaren can show you. That’s because the marque has just partnered with luxury sportswear brand Castore to debut a new line of athleisure that takes cues from its high-performance machines.

The two brands have delivered a collection of streamlined garb designed with drivers in mind. Constructed from lightweight materials, the limited-edition capsule features both training and lifestyle pieces for auto enthusiasts who take their style seriously, including McLaren branded cotton T-shirts, performance tops and outerwear.

The pieces feature bonded seams, sonic welded construction and heat transferred interior components to keep them featherlight for improved comfort and performance. Each piece is also ergonomically cut and offers four-way stretch, plus unique mesh construction to increases airflow, cooling and ventilation.

The t-shirts offer both thermoregulation and UV protection to ensure you can race around the track without worrying about the sun’s rays. Meanwhile, a quilted softshell jacket is made with highly breathable construction and water-repellent zip closures. So, it should keep you dry without ever letting you overheat.

“We see long-term value in extending our brand to a wider audience beyond those who buy and drive our supercars while, at the same time, always being mindful to maintain our aspirational brand values in everything we do,” McLaren Automotive’s CEO Mike Flewitt said in a press release. “In doing so, we build on our high brand standards and luxury positioning while collaborating to bring something unique to the product category and wearer.”

Thankfully, the clothing isn’t going to cost $2.6 million that it would take to snag a McLaren Speedtail. The entry price for a tee is roughly $85 (£65), while the quilted softshell jacket is available for around $226 (£295). The McLaren Automotive and Castore Sportswear capsule collection will be sold in Castore stores in the UK and online.