A Pristine McLaren Elva With Just Over 200 Miles on the Dial Is Now on Sale

It’s not every day a McLaren Elva is put up for sale—let alone one that has covered a scant 200 miles—but LaSource just listed such a rarity.

The roofless British hypercar (Chassis 108) rolled off the line in 2021 but looks as though it hasn’t aged a day. It is presented in pristine condition and even remains under factory warranty until August 2024, according to the luxury car dealer.

Unveiled in 2019, the Elva was the fifth model in the marque’s Ultimate Series and the topless successor to the Speedtail. The open-cockpit projectile was designed for high-speed, open-air joyrides on the street or track.

Chassis 108 has covered only 204 miles (329 kilometers). LaSource

The four-wheeler features a carbon-fiber body and chassis, as well as lightweight materials throughout. What makes it lighter still is the fact that it has no roof, windshield, or side windows. The Elva takes the title of the lightest McLaren ever, with a fighting weight of only 2,531 pounds.

Under the hood, meanwhile, a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 mated to the marque’s seven-speed seamless-shift gearbox can churn out a thundering 804 hp. That’s enough grunt to catapult the breezy beast from a standstill to 60 mph in less than three seconds for a truly visceral thrill.

You won’t need a helmet, either, thanks to the Elva’s Active Air Management System (AAMS). It essentially sucks in air through a central opening in the grille and directs it out a hood-mounted vent. When traveling at speeds over 28 mph, a six-inch hood flap opens and forces the air up and over the cockpit. This creates what McLaren calls a “bubble of calm” for the driver and passenger. This setup limited the Elva’s top speed to 124 mph, but you could 203 mph if you were suited up in racing gear and able to withstand the pressure.

The car is finished in British racing green. LaSource

It is estimated that only 149 Elvas were built. Finished in glossy British racing green, this particular ride has a yellow-and-white livery inspired by McLaren’s super-successful M1A racer and sports a “9” on either side. Inside, the seats are decked out in Atacama Yellow with tan stitching.

The kicker? You’ll have to head all the way to Oman to view the car. Price is available on request, but expect to fork out seven figures as the Elva had a starting price of $1.69 million new.