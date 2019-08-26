McLaren’s First Luggage Collection Was Designed to Fit Perfectly Inside the Brand New GT

Some people like to match their luggage to their outfit. But as far as McLaren is concerned, there’s no reason to stop there. The British automaker’s latest exclusive release is a set of stylish of cases and bags specifically designed to match the brand new GT.

When McLaren debuted its luxurious, mid-engine two-seat grand tourer at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, one of the main features it highlighted was the car’s relatively cavernous 20.1 cubic feet of storage space. And now, the company is selling a luggage collection—garment case, weekend bag, cabin bag and full-size golf club bag—tailor-made to fill each nook and cranny of the car.

The company’s very first bespoke luggage set was designed by the McLaren Special Operations department, according to a press release. Each piece from the collection is hand-assembled in Italy and features the same soft semi-aniline leather and stitch pattern used for the interior of the car. There are three colors to choose from for each case and bag—Pioneer Black, Luxe Black and Luxe Porcelain—along with either Pioneer- or Luxe-style piping, resulting in six combinations that perfectly complement the GT’s Namaka Blue, Burnished Copper or Veridian Green paint scheme.

But color and material aren’t the only aspects of McLaren’s luggage set designed with the GT in mind. The automaker also claims that each piece fits into a specific location of the car, so that the car’s full storage capacity can be taken advantage of even when two people take the car for a spin to the local golf course or a weekend trip upstate.

Interested McLaren enthusiasts will be able to purchase the set either together or piecemeal. While the entire set costs $15,400, the garment case goes $2,3000, the weekend bag for $2,500, the cabin bag for $3,800, and golf club bag for $6,800. The biggest part of the set, an actual McLaren GT to pair it with, will set you back $204,000. Check out pieces from the collection below: