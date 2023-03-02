McLaren Reimagines Two of Its Supercars in Legos

Lego’s latest drop celebrates six decades of McLaren.

The Danish toymaker unveiled miniature versions of the British marque’s legendary F1 LM supercar and futuristic new Solus GT hypercar on Wednesday. The duo has been creating models together since 2015, but this marks the first double pack. It’s a beauty, too.

The 581-piece set will enable car buffs to build a mini F1 LM in papaya orange and a pint-sized Solus GT in white with matching orange accents. A central driving seat position and cooling ducts stand out on the F1 LM replica, while the Solus GT’s doppelgänger sports a high-downforce rear wing and single-seat cockpit like its track-focused twin. You’ll also receive two Lego drivers in McLaren race suits, of course.

“As 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of McLaren and our founder’s passion to create the ultimate supercars, we felt this was the perfect opportunity to come together with Lego and celebrate some of the iconic McLaren road cars whose designs were born of that vision,” Goran Ozbolt, chief designer of McLaren Automotive, said in a statement.

A look at the McLaren Solus GT and McLaren F1 LM, respectively, on the box cover. Courtesy of McLaren

Lego and McLaren have co-created six Speed Champions McLaren cars and two Lego Technic McLaren models over the past eight years, including the Elva and F1. This latest release is a fitting tribute to two of the marque’s most outstanding rides. In 1995, McLaren made headlines as five F1 GTR models placed first, third, fourth, fifth and 13th debuting at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The ultra-rare, street-legal F1 LM (LM for Le Mans) was produced the same year to commemorate the marque’s success. The Solus GT, meanwhile, premiered in the Gran Tourismo Sport racing game in 2017. The track-only beast was unveiled IRL last August and all examples (rumored to be worth around $2 million) have already been spoken for.

You can buy the new Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT and F1 LM supercar set via Lego for a comparatively modest $35. “Whatever age you are, you can have fun building and exploring the cars and through that I hope we can inspire future designers and engineers who will help us look to the next 60 years and beyond,” Ozbolt adds. Get building, folks.