This Rare McLaren Senna LM Was Built to U.S. Spec. Now It’s Up for Grabs.

The McLaren Senna LM is already considered one exceedingly rare ride. Rarer still are the examples built to U.S. specification. As luck would have it, however, one such hypercar was just listed via LaSource.

The Senna LM is a street-legal version of the track-only Senna GTR that was built to commemorate the F1 GTR’s win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995. Four of McLaren’s F1 racers finished in the top five that year, hence the subsequent vehicular tribute. The model is also named after Ayrton Senna and is as relentlessly uncompromised as the legendary Brazilian driver was reputed to be, according to British marque.

Although it has never been officially announced, McLaren is believed to have produced as few as 20 examples for valued collectors. The marque later built five models to U.S. spec at the request of a Stateside McLaren dealer. It is understood that this quartet was delivered in 2020 in addition to the original 20 cars, though this is not certain. Suffice it to say, the four-wheelers are highly sought-after.

The cabin. LaSource/McLaren

The LM is finished in a Papaya Orange paint inspired by the iconic F1 GTR. It sports louvered front wings and glossy carbon fiber around the splitter, rear diffuser, and mirrors. The “LM” logo has also been etched into the rear wing. The standard Senna’s wheels were replaced with a five-spoke OZ Racing center-lock rim as an homage to the F1 LM. The exhaust outlets and engine bay heatshields were also finished in gold as a nod to the F1 predecessor.

The gold exhaust. LaSource/McLaren

The changes weren’t just aesthetic, either. The coupe’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 has been tuned to deliver a whopping 800 hp which is about 25 more horses than the standard Senna. The mill has proved so powerful, in fact, that former F1 racer Adrian Sutil badly wrecked an LM on the streets of Monaco back in 2020.

The rear. LaSource/McLaren

This particular left-hand-drive example comes to market with only delivery mileage on the odometer. LaSource says that for privacy reasons, the images shared are of the McLaren press car. The ride can be viewed in mainland Europe by appointment, though. Price is available upon request, but be prepared to fork out: The hypercar cost about $1.64 million new.