A German Artist Turned This McLaren Artura Into a Technicolor Dream Machine

McLaren’s first series-production hybrid just got a colorful makeover.

The British marque just unveiled a one-off Artura by noted abstract artist Cevin Parker. The high-performance ride is the perfect canvas for such vibrant creativity. In fact, the Artura name is literally a combination of the words “art” and “future.” The supercar’s sleek, aerodynamic silhouette is also inspired by modern art, according to McLaren.

Parker is known for working with a palette of radiant hues and has developed his own signature spray technique. The Berlin-based artist recently showed his work at the IncubARTor exhibition in Hamburg and is rapidly gaining a loyal following of art buffs. He also happens to be a passionate car enthusiast, according to McLaren. His abstract designs are perfectly suited to the Artura’s bold, contemporary aesthetic.

Parker’s abstract designs are perfectly suited to the Artura. McLaren

Parker’s innovative practice aligns with McLaren’s pioneering ethos, too. He uses next-gen technologies like augmented reality within his work, while the automaker works with car parts at the bleeding edge. The Artura itself is equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 and an axial flux electric motor that together can churn out 671 horses.

“Parker’s extraordinary talent and deep understanding of art have allowed him to create a truly remarkable design that perfectly captures the spirit of the Artura,” Bastian Luehmann, McLaren’s market director in Central Europe, said in a statement. “His use of color—particularly the vibrant combination of purple and yellow—symbolizes creativity, individuality, energy, and optimism, all of which resonate with the Artura’s dynamic personality.”

Parker happens to be a passionate car enthusiast. McLaren

The art car also reflects similar themes as Parker’s other work—that is, the powerful and elusive emotions that come with life’s fleeting moments. The technicolor Artura is a four-wheeled embodiment of these emotions.

“I am truly thrilled to have the opportunity to work together with McLaren and to bring two of my biggest passions together: art and supercars,” Parker adds. “I am excited to see the public’s reaction to this project.”

Parker’s art car will be on display at a number of events throughout the year. McLaren

McLaren has shot the Artura in some of Parker’s favorite Berlin locations and will showcase it at a number of events throughout the year. You can check it out in person at the Nit D’Art in Palma de Mallorca or ART Basel Miami Beach, for instance.