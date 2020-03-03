McLaren’s Latest Limited Edition GT Comes With Cashmere Seats. Need We Say More?

Cashmere upholstery may sound like an unattainable automotive fantasy, but McLaren just made it a reality. For the first time in supercar history, the marque has fashioned an interior from the coveted wool—and that’s simply the cherry on top of this pioneering design.

Penned by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the new Verdant Theme edition of the GT features a spate of luxurious innovations that are now available across the marque’s entire automotive range.

The green machine takes inspiration from the verdant landscapes the GT was built to explore. The tri-tone exterior, which took 430 painstaking hours to complete, blends three shades of green through an eye-catching satin-finish gradient. The marque says it was one of the most complex paint jobs undertaken by MSO and required the highest level of technical precision.

To further accentuate the GTs sleek lines and muscular shape, hand-painted pinstripes run across the body and front splitter and the bespoke brake calipers are colored in the same Napier Green. For dramatic contrast, the vehicle sports gloss black wheels, upper window surround and exhaust trim.

But, back to that cashmere. MSO has been working on an automotive application for the fabric for the past 18 months. The end result is a soft charcoal material that adorns the headrests, seats, center tunnel, door inserts, dashboard and sun visors, while bright green leather piping adds a shot of color. Given the craftsmanship required, the exclusive interior is limited in availability and expected to sell fast.

“The McLaren Verdant Theme GT by MSO is the perfect showcase for us in the way it takes modern luxury to the next level by incorporating so much innovation,” Ansar Ali, managing director of MSO, said in a press release. “The GT provides a sophisticated and elegant canvas for our artistry, but also I hope the spark that will inspire every McLaren owner as they seek ever more ways to personalize their car.”

Under the hood, no enhancements were deemed necessary. The superlight Grand Tourer has retained its 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 which will see it soar to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.

Supersonic speed plus super-soft cashmere—what more do you need? Further info about the personalization opportunities can be found on the McLaren Special Operations website.

Check out more photos of the new Verdant Theme edition of the GT below: