Meet the 2020 Cadillac CT5, a Rear-Wheel Drive Sports Sedan

A few years ago, when Cadillac was trying to rebrand itself as a hipper, younger automaker, and shed the connotations of yesteryear—like your grandfather’s DeVille starting a turn, only to finish lolling through it a week later—sedans like the ATS and CTS were prime examples of how good American luxury could be. Now that those models have been sunset, welcome the replacement: the 2020 CT5.

The CT5 steps in for the CTS, while another smaller, rear-wheel drive to-be-named sedan will sub for the ATS. The CT5 is underpinned by a tweaked version of the Alpha platform, GM’s rear-drive base for the ATS, CTS, CT6, and Chevrolet Camaro. While horsepower specs are still forthcoming, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder will be the standard mill, with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 will be offered, too. A 10-speed automatic transmission will get the power down, and all-wheel-drive is a check-box option. More will be revealed when the CT5 takes center stage at the New York International Auto Show.

Aesthetically, it’s a handsome looking car. The same strong corporate face we’ve seen on the CT6 and the XT4 works well here, and it’s got some presence. Little has been released about the design of the cabin, beyond a teaser image of the shift controller. Cadillac interiors typically haven’t skimped on the goods, so hopefully the CT5 comes packed to the gills with the niceties.

And keep your fingers crossed for a V variant. The now-defunct CTS-V, with that prodigious 640-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8, got up and went when you put the hammer down. And it sounded so freaking fantastic. We’re not ready for Cadillac to shutter the range-toppers. We even loved the CTS-V’s little brother, the 450-horsepower ATS-V, because you could order the mini-hammer with a six-speed manual, complete with rev-match. Here’s hoping Caddy keeps some of that magic alive and flowing.