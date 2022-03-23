Mercedes Unveils a New Special Edition G-Wagen to Celebrate AMG’s Birthday

There’s no better way to celebrate your birthday than with a new G-Wagen—well, according to Mercedes, at least.

The German marque has just unveiled a special edition AMG G63 to mark 55 years since two former Daimler-Benz engineers kickstarted the performance division known as AMG. Mercedes says the G-Class, which has been a linchpin of the AMG portfolio for more than 20 years, is the ideal “ambassador” to ring in the anniversary.

Available in either obsidian black metallic or bright white paint, the new “Edition 55” features exclusive badging to honor AMG and the model itself. With the signature boxy silhouette, the off-roader is equipped with hefty 22-inch AMG forged alloys in a cross-spoke design and gray finish. It’s also equipped with both the AMG Night Package and the AMG Night Package II for more high-gloss black accents, because why not.

Under the hood, the special edition retains the standard G63’s twin-turbocharged V-8 engine that delivers 577 hp and 627 ft lbs of torque through a new 9-speed automatic transmission. The nearly 3-ton beast offers an array of driving modes, too, such as Comfort, Sport, Eco, Individual and G. The latter of which optimizes off-road capability even on rough terrain.

Inside, meanwhile, the cabin is characterized by the contrast of red and black. The AMG seats are upholstered in two-tone nappa leather while the black velour floor mats are emblazoned with “Edition 55” in red stitching. There’s also red illuminated “AMG” lettering on the door sills, along with “AMG” and “55” badges on the AMG Performance steering wheel. You can expect a good dose of carbon elements throughout, as well.

With the car, you’ll also receive a customized AMG car cover. With an outer made from tear-resistant fabric and a soft flannel lining, it promises to protect your new Merc from dust and scratches.

As for price, the Edition 55 pack will cost an extra $19,590 on top of the $156,450 or so you’ll pay for the G63. At around $176,040 all up, that’s quite the birthday present.

Check out more photos below: