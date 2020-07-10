Mercedes-AMG GT Just Unveiled the Hotly Anticipated GT Black Series Sports Car

Mercedes-AMG has responded to leaked images of the upcoming GT Black Series by officially unveiling the sports car in a new video. And while we only have a minute worth of footage, the first sanctioned glimpse at the sports car is quite exciting indeed.

On Thursday, the German automaker’s high-performance division showed off the eagerly anticipated, top-of-the-line version of its rear-wheel-drive GT coupé on its YouTube channel. Though the pulsating clip reveals no details about the car, it offers a thrilling glimpse of what is expected to be the final variant of the beloved model.

In the scripted video, ultra-popular auto Youtuber Schmee150 can be seen sneaking into AMG’s base in Affalterbach, Germany, to take some photos of vehicle. Realizing his presence has gone undetected, he does what any other rule-breaking auto fan would do and decides to take the car for a little test spin. What follows is a high-speed pursuit along the winding country roads around the headquarters that ends with the vlogger fleeing the vehicle before security can catch up with him.

The clip is devoid of any technical detail or performance specs but its bold images should be more than enough to tide over diehard German auto enthusiasts. What it makes clear is that the GT Black Series will look dramatically sportier than the car it’s based on and its previous performance variants, the GT R and GT R Plus. The grille is lower and larger, the hood has a middle air scoop and more prominent vents, while the side louvres are much deeper than ever before. In the back, there’s a pair of extra-wide fenders, a new diffuser, quad-tip exhaust and, most notably of all, a giant wing similar to the one on the GT3 race car. And all of this is topped off with a striking two-tone paint job.

While we’re still waiting to learn what the car’s powertrain will be or what kind of performance numbers it will post, it seems unlikely that anyone will be disappointed by the goodbye to the GT. Car and Driver suggests it will be powered by a new version of the GT R and GT R Plus’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. That’s good news and all, but even better is that the upgraded engine is expected to produce up to 700 horses. If true, that would make it a seriously track-capable speedster.

Now that we’ve seen what the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series looks like and can do, expect more concreate details to follow in the coming weeks. But one thing that seems like a sure bet is that the top-of-the-line GT will be limited and expensive.