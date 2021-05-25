The Mercedes-AMG’s Formula 1-Inspired Hypercar Roars Like an Actual Race Car

Up until now, everything we’ve heard about the Mercedes-AMG One has made it sound like a Formula 1 racer dressed as street-legal hypercar. And recent footage suggests that’s not just talk, it’s the literal truth.

A prototype of the sub-brand’s hybrid sports car was recently filmed being driven around Germany’s Nürburgring. The vehicle doesn’t look quite as fast as one of the race cars Lewis Hamilton drives—but it sounds just as loud.

In the 3-minute clip, which was posted to YouTube by Car Spy Media (via Road & Track), you can see a lightly-camouflaged One driving to the famous (or infamous, depending on who you ask) racecourse and then taking a couple turns around its challenging track. The way the car whips around the track is impressive but even more notable is the monstrous roar that emanates from the car whether it’s in the corners or on a straightaway. And unlike the last time we heard the car’s hybrid powertrain in its full glory, this clip hasn’t been specially recorded or edited for emphasis.

It’s easy to be taken aback by the sound the One produces, but it shouldn’t come as that much of a shock. Since the plug-in hybrid was first announced four years ago, Mercedes-AMG has made clear it would be a beast. Last we heard, the hypercar is powered by a hybrid powertrain that consists of a Formula 1-sourced, 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 and an electric motor. According to Mercedes-AMG, the engine will produce over 1,000 horses and can slingshot the car from zero to 124 mph in under six seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph. Yeah, you read that all right.

If you’re wondering why Mercedes-AMG didn’t release such impressive itself, the answer might be what happens at the 2:15 mark. It’s at that point that the prototype can be seen experiencing a bout of engine failure. After about 20 seconds, the driver is able to get the car going and quickly return it to its track-conquering ways. It’s a blip in an otherwise enthralling bit of spectacle.

After years of delays and setbacks, the One is expected to make its official debut later this year. No pricing info has been discussed but we expect it’ll be far north of the sub-brand’s current top sports car, the GT Black Series, which starts at $325,000. That’s a lot, but still less than a Formula 1 race car.