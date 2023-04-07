The Ferocious Mercedes-AMG One Just Demolished Monza’s Production Car Lap Record

The Mercedes-AMG One continues to rack up records.

The German marque’s hybrid hypercar is the fastest street-legal vehicle to ever circle Italy’s famous Autodromo Nazionale Monza race track. The high-tech speed machine’s 1:43.902 minutes lap time demolished the previous mark by more than 11 seconds.

Mercedes’s performance sub-brand announced the One’s latest boundary-pushing feat on social media earlier this week. AMG factory driver Maro Engel was behind the wheel of a road-spec version of the vehicle for the record-setting trip around the 3.6-mile circuit where the Italian Grand Prix is held each year. Any record is impressive, of course, but especially one that breaks the previous mark in such a resounding fashion. Motor1.com reports that the previous production car record had been held by a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS that completed its lap of the track in a comparatively sluggish 1:55.300 minutes.

Anyone who’s been paying attention to the One’s exploits is probably getting used to seeing it break records. In November, Engels was again behind the wheel when the vehicle set the production car mark at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, circling the notoriously difficult 12.9-mile circuit in 6:35.183 minutes. That time bested the previous mark, which was set by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey, by more than eight seconds. That’s not all, though. The car also set the same record at the Red Bull Ring and Hockenheimring last year.

The One’s many record-breaking performances can be traced back to the fact that it is basically a street-legal race car. The futuristic hypercar is powered by Formula 1-derived 1.6-liter V-6 aided by not one but four electric motors. The unique setup allows the powertrain to pump out over 1,000 combined horses and redline at 11,000 rpm. It’s the kind of vehicle that performance enthusiasts dream of, which is why it was so disappointing when Mercedes said they wouldn’t release any of the 275 examples they planned to build in the US because of local regulations.

As the One’s performance at the Nürburgring and now at Monza shows, records are made to be broken. Still, considering how easily AMG’s hypercar is beating its predecessors, we wouldn’t be surprised if these marks have some staying power.