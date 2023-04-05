Mercedes-AMG Celebrates the Release of Its S63 E Performance Hybrid With an Even More Luxurious Variant

Mercedes-AMG wants to make sure the new S63 E Performance puts its best foot forward.

The German marque’s performance sub-brand is releasing a limited-edition launch version of the hybrid super sedan called the Edition 1. A number of exclusive features, including a model-specific paint job, special wheels, and luxe interior details, combine to make the most powerful S-Class of all time even more attractive.

As is so often the case with the finer things in life, it’s the details that separate the Edition 1 from its less-exclusive peers. Every single example of the variant comes finished in Manufaktur alpine gray uni paint and is outfitted in AMG’s Exterior Night Package, which sees all its chrome elements darkened. The vehicle also features tinted windows and rides on a set of 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels that hide red brake calipers.

Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Edition 1 Mercedes-Benz

No photos of the Edition 1’s interior were available as of press time, but Mercedes has promised a number of cabin upgrades. These will include black Nappa leather with red contrast stitching over the seats and steering wheel. The center console will also feature a special engraved Edition 1 plaque and an illuminated red AMG logo on the door sills.

The AMG S63 E Performance’s hybridized power train has been left untouched—and with good reason. The setup pairs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with a rear axle-mounted electrical motor connected to a 13.1-kWh battery pack. The internal-combustion mill is capable of producing up to 603 hp and 664 ft lbs of torque by itself, but the electric motor boosts total output to a hair-raising 791 horses and 1,055 ft lbs of twist, which is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to all this oomph, the car can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 180 mph. You’ll also get 20 miles of all-electric driving range thanks to the electric motor as well.

Production of the AMG S63 E Performance has begun in Germany. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes hasn’t said how many examples of the AMG S63 E Performance Edition 1 it plans to build, only that the variant will only be available for a limited time. It’s also unclear exactly how much it will cost, though the automaker has finally announced that the standard version will start at €208,392.80 (or about $227,000). Expect a sum well north of that. Production of the marque’s most powerful flagship is now underway in Germany, with deliveries expected to commence this summer.