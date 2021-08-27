Mercedes-Benz’s New Micro Camper Has a Full-Featured Kitchen in the Trunk

The new Mercedes-Benz micro camper may be small, but that doesn’t make it any less mighty. At just shy of 15 feet, it’s full to the brim with all kinds of high-end features to make your off-road trips a little more luxurious.

The mini motor home is actually a riff on the marque’s next-generation Citan Tourer that debuted just two days ago. A prototype of the new design will premiere at the 2021 Caravan Salon in Dusseldorf, Germany, which opens August 28, but Mercedes has just given the world a sneak preview.

The whole concept is geared around flexibility. The Citan works with two innovative “furniture modules” that were created in partnership with the camper experts at VanEssa. The modules can be easily installed or removed to turn the everyday van into a micro camper in no time at all. Think of it as the Transformer of minivans.

The first module is a kitchenette that tips the scales at 132 pounds and can be fitted to the rear of the van in just a few minutes. Like a small household kitchen, it’s loaded with all the requisite cooking gear and equipment, including a built-in gas cooktop, a sink with a 3.4-gallon water tank and a fridge. It can also hold crockery, glassware, pots, pans and pantry supplies. Mercedes says you can also customize the kitchenette in a range of colors to spice things up.

The second module turns the back of the van into a makeshift bedroom. Spanning 3.8 feet by 6.2 feet, it sports a high-quality mattress that is large enough for two people. When not in use, the sleeping module can be stored in the boot right above the kitchenette module. This means you can still use the van’s rear seats.

Naturally, the 2022 Citan has the latest MBUX infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, along with a semi-autonomous driving system that offers blind-spot warning, active lane keep and more. It’s powered by a 1.5-liter diesel and a 1.3-liter gasoline engine, though a fully electric eCitan is also in the works.

“The travel and leisure vehicle market is increasingly important for us as part of our strategic orientation. This also applies to the brand new generation of our Citan, which is an ideal basic vehicle for micro camper van conversions,” Klaus Rehkugler, head of sales and marketing for Mercedes-Benz Vans, said in a statement. “That is why we chose the Caravan Salon for its first trade fair appearance. Together with VanEssa we demonstrate just what camper qualities it has.”

The new Citan is due to roll out in 2022.

