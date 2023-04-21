Mercedes-Benz Just Unveiled a One-of-a-Kind Retro G-Wagen Inspired by the Boxy Original

When a company has a history as rich as Mercedes-Benz, it’s hard not to look back to the past from time to time. The German marque just announced production of the 500,000th G-Class at its factory in Graz, Austria, and, to celebrate the milestone, it’s building a one-off SUV based on the classic 1986 280 GE.

The boxy 4×4 may be Mercedes’s most utilitarian model, but it’s also its most coveted. First introduced as a military vehicle back in 1979, it has become a go-to for the rich and famous in the decades since. The SUV is now such a status symbol that the luxury automaker sold 7,000 examples in the US alone last year, according to Road & Track. And some of those were marked up by as much as $150,000, which is more than the vehicle’s $139,000 starting price.

The 500,000th Mercedes-Benz G-Class Mercedes-Benz

G-Wagen no. 500,000 won’t disappoint fans of the original. The 4×4 has been finished in a rich coat of agave green, one of its first hues. It also comes equipped with a number of throwback details, including a black front fascia with grated headlamp guards, fender flares and a roof rack connected to a rear-mounted ladder. You’ll also find amber turn signals, as well as a set of period-appropriate silver five-spoke wheels. Mercedes didn’t provide photos of the interior but says the SUV’s seats have checker-pattered inserts and the passenger-side grab handle that reads “No. 500,000.” No details about the powertrain were made available, either, but the current G-Wagen comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that can produce up to 577 hp and 627 ft lbs of torque.

Mercedes-Benz

The milestone model may have offered an opportunity for nostalgia—and it will doubt appeal collectors—but Mercedes is focused on future when it comes to the G-Wagen. The automaker is currently fine-tuning a battery-powered version of the SUV that will be called the EQG. Not much is known about the zero-emission 4×4, except that it will maintain the model’s iconic shape, have an electric motor on each wheel and utilize new range-boosting battery technology. Expect more details as the EV’s 2024 launch date draws nearer.