With Tesla in Its Sights, Mercedes-Benz Unveils Its Second Electric Sedan Concept This Year

Mercedes-Benz is trolling Telsa—at least that’s how it felt on Tuesday when the luxury marque unveiled another electrifying concept car at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto.

Following in the tracks of its EQC luxury sedan, which was released earlier this year, the new Vision EQS is the second in a series of 10 EQ-badged electric cars which the marque plans to release in the next three years.

Touted by the company as “a trailblazer for the entire Mercedes-Benz EQ family,” the new all-electric luxury sedan boasts an impressive 469 hp, 560 lb-ft of torque, and 435 miles of range from a battery which Mercedes says can achieve an 80 percent charge in just 20 minutes. The German automaker claims the concept can climb from 0 to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds—trumping Tesla’s Model Y by a whole second. In addition, the EQS boasts autonomous driving capability, allowing the driving to be done for you if you so desire.

The new Merc also presages the marque’s future: creating a car that’s CO2-neutral. While the exterior is comprised of the standard carbon, steel and aluminum—the innovative interior is fitted with artificial leather and fabrics made from recycled PET bottles and ocean waste.

Mercedes calls the EQS a “study” in sustainable luxury. Indeed, the marque has not sacrificed elegance to be eco-friendly: The upcycled interior was inspired by luxury yachts. It has a sleek dash, floating armrests, an uncluttered center console and is at once minimalist and modern. The marque has not released plans for the production version, but it is expected to bring a comparable electric sedan to market with the next couple of years. Stay tuned.

Check out more photos of the EQS below: