This New All-Electric Mercedes-Benz EQV Camper Is Ready for Your Emissions-Free Road Trip

From the Sprinter to the Citan Tourer, Mercedes-Benz has already proved its fleet of vans has no trouble transforming into luxury motorhomes. Now, the three-pointed star’s newly revealed EQV has been converted into one of the first market-ready electric campers.

The brainchild of Swiss outfit Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC, the new e-camper is designed to give adventurers the chance to explore the great outdoors quietly, comfortably and sans emissions.

The German marque’s luxe battery-powered van, which was unveiled in late 2019 as an electric alternative to the V-Class, has been treated to a number of modular upgrades to help turn it into an RV worth of van life.

The EQV, which is available in 16.86-foot or 17.62-foot lengths, has been fitted with a pop-up roof and can sleep up to four people. There is a fold-out bed in the lower cabin and another one in the roof area. Elsewhere, the tailgate kitchen comes equipped with a fridge, sink and gas stove with two burners. Other highlights include swiveling driver and front passenger seats, along with darkener rear windows, interior lighting and additional USB ports.

As for power, the roof can be fitted with two solar panels that generate up to 400 watts for the leisure and starter batteries. The powertrain battery, meanwhile, changes depending on what variant of the van you go for. The EQV 300 sports a 90 kWh battery for a driving range of up to 225.6 miles while the EQV 250 packs a 60 kWh battery that’s good for up to 146.6 miles. Of course, the range may be impacted by the weight of Sortimo’s kit.

Naturally, you can expect Merc’s high-tech MBUX infotainment system, as well as an intelligent navigation system with active range management to help alleviate any range anxiety.

The kicker is that Sortimo conversions are only performed in Switzerland. The multifunction box with a bed and kitchen, along with the pop-up roof, starts at CHF 9,980 excluding tax (roughly $10,863). You’ll also have to shell out for the van itself. Mercedes told Robb Report, the EQV base price is around €56,990 in Germany (approximately $64,459), while the extra-long EQV 300 starts at €87,596 (roughly $99,000). By our math, you can expect to pay around $109,863 for the range-topping EQV with all of Sortimo’s add-ons.

Over the past few years, Mercedes has been bolstering its presence in the rapidly expanding motorhome market. The automaker has been steadily growing its in-house Marco Polo camper family, while also supplying vans to motorhome manufacturers worldwide. At the same time, the brand has been investing heavily in electric vehicles. The futuristic EQXX concept was just rolled out at the Consumer Electronics Show, for instance. The RV market is part of that electrification strategy, according to Mercedes.

“The motorhome market is of strategic importance for Mercedes‑Benz Vans,” Klaus Rehkugler, head of sales and marketing Mercedes‑Benz Vans, said in a statement. “We want to continue to grow here and play a pioneering role in terms of innovation and sustainability. For us it is clear: The future is electric, also in the motorhome industry!”

