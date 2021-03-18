This One-a-Kind Mercedes G-Wagen 6×6 Could Fetch More Than $1 Million at Auction

As any mad truck enthusiast can tell you, four wheels doesn’t alway cut it. Just ask Post Malone.

Some moments call for an absurd six-wheel beast. And now, luckily, a wheel-tastic G-Wagen 6×6 is set to hit the auction block as part of Barrett-Jackson’s upcoming Scottsdale sale.

As you might have guessed, the over-the-top utility vehicle didn’t start out life as a 6×6. Instead, it was little more than your standard 2017 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG when it initially rolled off the line. At that point, the truck geniuses at South Florida Jeep decided to have some fun. The G63 AMG may look the same from the front, but when viewed from the side and rear it takes on the guise of a rugged utility truck. This is thanks to a brand-new 60-inch-long pickup bed lined with teak wood and a third set of wheels wrapped in 37-inch-wide footprint tires, bumping the total up to six.

In order to account for some pretty major structural changes, the truck features a specially made middle axle that can deliver full power to all six wheels concurrently, thanks to a hand-made 9-inch differential, according to the listing. Other upgrades include a custom 4.5-inch suspension system with Fox reservoir shocks, steel-reinforced frame and an aluminum roll cage, should you ever need it. The vehicle’s interior has also been given a makeover and now features a starry night sky roof liner and quilted-leather seats, along with all the other luxe features you’d expect to find in a G-Wagen.

The powertrain, on the other hand, has largely been left alone. That’s because G63 AMG’s factory 5.5-liter twin-turbo V-8 is a true brute. Mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission, the diecast alloy mill can produce 600 horses and 640 ft lbs of twist. That’s plenty of power for a supercar, let alone a burly off-roader. Although the 6×6 has totaled 26,804 miles, the engine is still in tremendous shape.

The one-of-a-kind G-Wagen 6×6 is scheduled to hit the block on Saturday, March 27, the last day of Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale sale. Although the car is offered without reserve, South Florida Jeep says it would normally retail for $1 million, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it fetch north of that.