Mercedes-Benz and Moncler Created a Winter-Ready G-Wagen That Literally Wears a Puffer Jacket

Mercedes-Benz and Moncler are bundling up the G-Class this winter.

The German automaker and French fashion label unveiled a special one-off version of the iconic 4×4 at London Fashion Week on Monday. The unique off-roader, dubbed Project Mondo G, brings the worlds of luxury motors and ultra-chic puffer jackets together like never before.

First things first: The collaboration, which made its debut during Moncler’s “The Art of Genius” show, is really more of a work of art than a functional vehicle. The brands spent over a year working on the project to ensure it fused their respective design languages just right.

Mercedes-Benz x Moncler Project Mondo G Mercedes-Benz

The resulting 4×4 is basically a G-Wagen with a removable top and wheels made from Moncler’s trademark quilted fabric. At its heart is a three-door version of the SUV—which Mercedes doesn’t sell, unfortunately—with a visible patina. This detail is meant to highlight its versatility and is accentuated by the gloss of the quilted elements. The stylish modifications also turn the vehicle into something of a monster truck. Its body is 18 inches shorter than a standard G-Wagen, but because of the cold-weather clothes, it stands over nine feet tall and 11 feet wide. We imagine there are more than a few off-road enthusiasts who wouldn’t mind if these were the SUV’s actual dimensions.

“The collaboration with Moncler inspired us to create a real iconic sculpture on wheels—a very bold design statement: our Project Mondo G,” Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz’s creative director, said in a statement. “Based on our design philosophy Sensual Purity, this art piece merges extremely contrasting forms and surfaces: spacecraft shiny materials with a used patina look; strong geometry of the G-Class with organic forms of Moncler puffer jackets.”

Mercedes-Benz

This isn’t Mercedes first collaboration with the fashion world. The marque previously teamed up with late Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh for the one-off Project Maybach coupé. The sporty off-roader made its debut at Art Basel Miami, just days after the designer’s tragic passing. Abloh also worked with Mercedes on a G-Wagen race car called the Project Geländewagen, which, like Project Mondo G, was more of a sculpture than a working vehicle.

