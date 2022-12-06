Get Behind the Wheel With Mercedes at the Mille Miglia

From 1927 through 1957, one race rivaled Le Mans in both prestige and peril: Italy’s famed Mille Miglia. As the name suggests, the endurance test covered close to 1,000 miles in a round-trip sprint between Brescia and Rome, one that racer Stirling Moss and his Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR completed with a record-setting average speed

of just under 100 mph in 1955. Mercedes-Benz now invites one Robb Report reader to drive in the 2023 Mille Miglia, resurrected as an exclusive rally on the same route and open only to car models previously entered in the bygone-era event. To meet that requirement, a 300 SL from that period will be provided by the Mercedes-Benz Heritage Collection, and a brand ambassador will be co-pilot during the five stages held June 13 to 17.

To avoid any automotive separation anxiety after the finish, a 1950s-era 300 SL “Gullwing” coupe will be delivered to you by the new Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in Los Angeles, while a 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 from a local dealer of your choice will provide a fitting bookend to the brand’s most storied model line. The offer expires March 15. $2.7 million

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300.