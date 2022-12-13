The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Is a High-Fashion Take on the Marque’s Flagship

Mercedes-Benz has given its flagship a high-fashion makeover.

The German marque’s ultra-luxury sub-brand, Mercedes-Maybach, unveiled the exclusive S-Class Haute Voiture on Monday. And just like any other piece of couture fashion, it will only be available in highly limited quantities—150 examples, to be exact.

The Haute Voiture is based on the current top-of-the-line S-Class, the Maybach S680 4MATIC. As beautiful as that saloon may be, the new variant makes it look underdressed. Just look at its model-exclusive two-tone paint job, with metallic nautical blue up top and rose gold down below. Accentuating the striking combo are a chrome hood ornament, grille, window sills and badging. Completing the exterior package is a bold set of mono-block wheels painted the same hue as the top half of the vehicle.

Inside the 2023 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Mercedes-Benz

The makeover extends inside the vehicle. The Haute Voiture may have the same cabin layout as the Maybach S680, but the details are so much chicer. There’s plenty of premium leather, of course, but the door panels and seats also feature fashion-inspired bouclé fabric, which weaves together blue, beige, rose gold and gold shades. The MBUX infotainment system also features model-specific graphics and allows users to select between 12 different avatars that can be dressed up and accessorized. That’s not all, though. Open up the trunk and you’ll find a set of matching bags for your next trip. Maybach intends to launch a bag collection to coincide with the car’s release early next year.

This isn’t a case of style over substance, though. The announcement may not have included powertrain details, but since it’s based on the Maybach S680 we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. That luxurious bruiser is equipped with a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12. The mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic that directs its 621 hp and 664 ft lbs of torque to all four wheels. Despite its size, the saloon is still nimble enough to sprint from zero-to-60 mph in just 4.4 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph.

The matching bag set Mercedes-Benz

“The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture heralds a new chapter of high exclusivity for the brand,” Daniel Lescow, the head of Mercedes-Maybach, said in a statement. “With a restricted limited run of 150 units, the special edition reflects our brand philosophy to occasionally release aspirational collectibles. Thus, we further strengthen the position of Maybach as the ultimate luxury pioneer and facilitate one-of-a-kind luxury experiences that go beyond our customers’ expectations.”

Mercedes-Benz

With only 150 examples of the S-Class Haute Voiture scheduled to be built, don’t be surprised if the saloon disappears from dealer lots in a blink of an eye—if it even makes it that far. That’s why you’ll want to reach out to your dealer now in order to put your name down. Prepare to spend big, though. Pricing has yet to be announced, but the variant will likely cost more than the $229,000 starting price of the Maybach S680.