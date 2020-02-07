Road Trip? Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out Its New ‘Weekender’ Camper in the US

Mercedes-Benz wants to take us back to the glory days of camper vans. The marque has just unveiled its first pop-top camper designed for the US market, and it’s a multi-purpose beauty.

Dubbed the Weekender, the next-gen camper is a nod to the retro models of yore but boasts all the latest modern touches to make trekking with your mates a breeze.

Taking the marque’s Metris van as a base, the new model comes with plenty of options for customization, depending on the driver’s needs. To help with conversions, Mercedes is partnering with Peace Vans—one of the largest classic camper van repair and restoration shops in the US—and Driverge Vehicle Innovations.

“We have known for a long time that this market need was unmet as evidenced by the high demand for aging existing camper vans still on the road,” VP and managing director of Mercedes-Benz USA Vans Robert Veit said in a press release. “With the help of our partners, we have utilized the Metris to create a product suited to those who seek adventure but also need a versatile and comfortable vehicle for their day-to-day lives.”

Standard on every 208-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive Weekender is an elevated roof with a sleeping area. This pop-up space features a two-inch memory foam mattress with an integrated spring system, three windows, USB ports for lights and more. Also standard is a multipurpose rear bench seat that transforms into a bed for two. The van also boasts Mercedes’s ever-popular infotainment system and a second battery, which can power your devices while providing light at the campsite.

But it’s the optional upgrades that make the Weekender tailor-made for each driver. Foodies can add a pullout rear kitchen, while eco-warriors can attach integrated solar panels for natural power. Adventurers can add roof racks, and outdoorsmen can opt for an 8-foot awning to protect against the elements and mosquito nets to protect against pests. There’s also an extension tent that attaches to the rear liftgate for extra space.

On top of that, the Weekender can be finished in 200 different colors, and premium audio and navigation systems are available as well. One small caveat, though: The camper seats five but only sleeps four so be prepared to squish or pack another tent.

You can have your own Weekender for somewhere in the ballpark of $70,000, depending on the upgrades you choose. Mercedes-Benz van dealers will start taking orders in mid-February, with deliveries scheduled for the start of summer. According to the marque, the first 100 customers will get a free National Parks Pass to help kickstart their pop up van adventures. Bring on that van life.

Check out more pictures of the Weekender below: