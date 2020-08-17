The Mercedes Benz Michael Jordan Drove in ‘The Last Dance’ Is Up for Sale

With the hit documentary series The Last Dance––which focuses on the Chicago Bull’s iconic 1997-1998 season––still in the cultural conversation, it’s fitting that more Michael Jordan collectibles are popping up at auction than ever before. The latest addition to that list? Jordan’s vintage 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser, which just so happened to make an appearance in the celebrated show.

Originally purchased by Jordan and his former wife, Juanita Vanoy, the vehicle––put up for sale by Beverley Hills Car Club––has a deep metallic navy paint job complemented by a medium gray interior with leather upholstery. This is a luxury vehicle with all the bells and whistles you’d expect, several of which were ahead of the curve compared to mainstream cars when it first rolled off the lot. Powered by a V-12 engine, it has air conditioning, heated seats, cruise control, dual airbags, power windows, power steering, power mirrors, power seats, a power sunroof and more.

“Michael Jordan’s S600 Lorinser is such an elegant vehicle that driving it will get you in touch with your inner Michael Jordan, stepping into his world and feeling his energy and power,” said Beverly Hills Car Club owner Alex Manos in a statement. “I am flattered to have acquired such a historically relevant car with ultimate celebrity provenance. Michael Jordan’s Mercedes is an incredibly exciting vehicle to be connected with.”

And Jordan’s fingerprint is everywhere. One of the luxe extras it features is its car phone. While it may be outdated given the present ubiquity of cellular devices, it does have an unexpected surprise that’s sure to get any sports fan’s heart racing. Simply fire it up and the small illuminated screen reads “Power On Jordan”. We don’t know how much practical use it’ll be (it probably isn’t going to replace the owner’s iPhone anytime soon), but there’s little doubt it’ll get turned on with decent frequency to show off that three-word phrase.

As of publication, the current bid for this piece of Jordan’s personal history rests at $185,100, a sharp increase from its original $23 starting bid and a price that is only going to continue rising. Make your own bid before Sunday, August 23rd at 3PM for the chance to own it.

“Some people have signed basketballs or sneakers or photographs of the basketball giant,” said Manos in his public statement. “But how many people do you know who own Michael Jordan’s car? This is the Holy Grail of Michael Jordan memorabilia.”

See more photos of the car below: